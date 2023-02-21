Growatt opens automated factory in Vietnam to produce batteries, inverters

Growatt announced the inauguration of the first phase of its manufacturing plant in Haiphong, Vietnam, where the company will produce solar inverters, storage inverters and batteries. Growatt has an expansion plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 500,000 units of inverters and 100,000 units of batteries to serve the growing U.S. market as well as others markets throughout the world.

“The opening of our Vietnam factory is an exciting milestone for Growatt as we forge ahead with our globalization strategy to expand our operations globally. We’ve been investing heavily in globalizing our distribution and service networks over the years, and now we move to open this factory in Vietnam to boost our production capacity and strengthen our capability to deliver reliable and quality products to customers,” said David Ding, chairman and CEO of Growatt.

According to the production manager of its new plant, the facility is highly automated using state-of-the-art digital manufacturing as well as step-by-step quality control.

“With energy transition well underway, we aim to advance our technologies and expand our manufacturing capacity to enable homes, businesses and communities across the world to benefit from sustainable energy,” Ding concluded.

In December 2022, Growatt unveiled new inverters as well as a battery. Its new SPF 6000 ES Plus inverters are designed for residential off-grid solar power systems. The new APX HV cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery won the pv magazine Award 2022. The battery has a storage capacity of 5 kWh and a nominal voltage of 650 V, and is designed for residential and commercial rooftop solar applications. In April of last year Growatt announced the Infinity 1500, a portable power station for off-grid applications. And a year ago the company launched the AXE LV, a residential, cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for off-grid applications.