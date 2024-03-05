Sunrise brief: Solar wins hundreds of millions in New England capacity payments

Amazon helps Duke Energy complete power flow studies in hours, not months Every utility-scale solar project awaiting interconnection must wait for the transmission provider to conduct a power flow study. Duke Energy can now complete those studies in hours, not months, an Amazon executive said at a policy forum held by ACORE.

Canadian Solar to supply Texas-made TOPCon modules to Sol Systems Under the partnership, Canadian Solar will supply its latest high efficiency N-Type TOPCon solar modules to support Sol Systems’ project pipeline in the U.S. between 2024 and 2025.

Solar wins hundreds of millions in New England capacity payments Solar projects totaling 16.6 GW won $3.58/kW per month in the 2027-28 NE-ISO capacity auction.

Thin prospects for ingot, wafer and solar cell manufacturing The production of PV ingots and wafers remains the most highly concentrated of all the production stages in the silicon solar supply chain. Yet efforts to re-establish production in Europe and the United States are not for the faint-hearted.

24M develops recycling process for its SemiSolid battery platform A new chemistry-agnostic recycling process for EV and ESS batteries called Liforever is designed to reduce the environmental impact of lithium-ion batteries by making it efficient and cost-effective to recover and reuse battery materials, including lithium iron phosphate both in process and at end-of-life.

The path beyond 5 TW of solar With the COP28 climate summit in Dubai resulting in a pledge of at least 11 TW of renewables generation capacity by 2030, Bruce Douglas, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA), examines the outcomes of the conference and their likely impact on the solar industry.