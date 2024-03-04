Canadian Solar to supply Texas-made TOPCon modules to Sol Systems

Canadian Solar announced it has secured a framework agreement to provide Sol Systems with a “significant supply” of modules from its newly ramped Texas module factory.

Under the partnership, Canadian Solar will supply its latest high efficiency N-Type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules to support Sol Systems’ project pipeline in the U.S. between 2024 and 2025. Sol Systems reports that it is operating and building over 1.5 GW of solar projects and it provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 20,000 customers across the U.S.

Canadian Solar is one of the largest global suppliers of TOPCon solar cell technology, known for offering high degrees of bifaciality as the modules absorb and convert light from both sides of the module.

The modules that Sol Systems is buying are the TOPBiHiKu7 132/120 dual-cell N-type TOPCon bifacial module. The company reports that the front side provides power up to 715 W with up to 85% of the power from the backside.

The company is producing these modules in its first U.S. manufacturing facility located in Mesquite, Texas. The new plant represents a $250 million capital investment, and it has a planned output of 20,000 modules per day, totaling 5 GW of annual production capacity.

Dr. Shawn Qu, founder and chief executive officer of Canadian Solar said establishing the factory is a key milestone for the company as it moves to serve the U.S. market.

“Canadian Solar’s TOPCon modules boost project economics through higher yields, smaller site footprint and lease costs, and lower balance of system costs,: said Diamond, chief construction officer of Sol Systems. “We were very impressed with the state-of-the-art facility during our visit to the Texas factory in December.”

Sol Systems is a national solar energy company focused on developing and operating renewable energy projects with community impact. One of its most notable accomplishments was a renewable energy procurement and investment strategy with Google that helps develop new solar energy projects while supporting local communities where the projects are built.