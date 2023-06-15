Canadian Solar announces 5 GW Texas module factory

Solar module supplier Canadian Solar announced a new manufacturing facility located in Mesquite, Texas, marking the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility.

The module manufacturing plant has a planned output of 20,000 modules per day, totaling 5 GW of annual production capacity. Production is expected to begin in late 2023.

The facility represents a $250 million capital investment in a U.S. manufacturing facility, one of the many announcements in clean energy manufacturing over the past 10 months following the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Canadian Solar’s new $250 million manufacturing plant in Mesquite will bolster Texas’ status as the energy capital of the world and secure our leadership as a global tech hub,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

Dr. Shawn Qu, founder and chief executive officer of Canadian Solar said establishing the factory is a key milestone for the company as it moves to serve the U.S. market.

“We hope that this is the first of many long-term investments we expect to make in the U.S. as we think strategically about a sustainable and resilient clean energy supply chain,” said Qu.

Canadian Solar is one of the largest global suppliers of Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology. This technology will be implemented in the modules produced at the Texas facility. TOPCon has among the highest efficiencies in the commercial PV market and have high degrees of bifaciality, absorbing and converting light from both sides of the module.

In addition to producing modules in the Lone Star state, Canadian Solar’s subsidiary Recurrent Energy provides utility-scale solar and energy storage project development services. The development business, which has been in operations for 17 years, was acquired in 2021 by the module maker. Recurrent develops utility-scale projects that are among the largest in the nation.