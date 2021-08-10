Recurrent Energy signs deal with PG&E for solar + storage capacity

Recurrent Energy signed a 15-year resource adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric to provide 150 MW / 600 MWh of energy storage in phase 2 of the Crimson project beginning in the summer of 2022.

The $550 million, 350 MW / 1,400 MWh Crimson project will be one of the largest battery energy storage projects in the world when it enters service beginning in summer 2022.

According to a scoping document filed with the Bureau of Land Management in 2018, the project would include an estimated 2 million solar modules. The project would be designed and laid out largely in 2 MW increments, each of which would include an inverter-transformer station. Up to four substations would transform voltage from the 34.5 kV electrical collection cables to 230 kV.

Earlier this year, Southern California Edison awarded Recurrent Energy, which is a unit of Canadian Solar, a long-term energy storage contract for 200 MW / 800 MWh for phase 1 of the Crimson project located in Riverside County, California.

Both contracts are stand-alone storage projects and are part of reliability procurements directed by the California Public Utilities Commission. The newly signed agreement with PG&E is in response to a decision by the regulatory body directing California utilities to “take actions to prepare for potential extreme weather in the summers of 2021 and 2022.”

Recurrent Energy also is partnering with Southern Power and AIP Management to provide development services to add 72 MW / 288 MWh of energy storage to the 200 MW Tranquillity solar project in Fresno County, California; and 88 MW / 352 MWh of energy storage to the 200 MW Garland solar project in Kern County, also in California. The Tranquillity and Garland solar PV projects were originally developed and built by Recurrent Energy in 2016 and are now owned by Southern Power and AIP. Battery energy storage system (BESS) retrofits on both projects are under construction.

Recurrent Energy said it also is building the Slate project (300 MW solar plus 140.25 MW / 561 MWh storage) and the 75 MW / 300 MWh BESS retrofit to the 100 MW Mustang solar project. Slate and Mustang are both located in Kings County, California and are owned by Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC.