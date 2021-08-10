AEP Energy procures more capacity from Mammoth project in Indiana

AEP Energy and Doral Renewables signed a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for the second phase of the Mammoth solar project in Indiana.

The 360 MW Mammoth Solar II is part of the 1.65 GW Mammoth project being developed by Doral on roughly 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.

The agreement follows a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement signed by the two in April for the first phase of the project, covering 480 MW.

Mammoth Solar II is expected to begin construction during 2022 and reach commercial operation in 2024.

The developers have touted the benefits of removing so much farmland from active production to make room for the solar project, including reduced use of chemicals and fertilizers and the reduction of around 1 billion gallons a year of water used for irrigation.

AEP Energy is a unit of American Electric Power and is a competitive retail and wholesale electricity and natural gas supplier in six states and Washington, D.C. It owns an operates more than 90 behind-the-meter projects in 26 states.

Doral LLC was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Doral Group and Clean Energy Generation LLC. Doral LLC currently has over 3 GWdc of projects under development and 30,000 acres of land control, mainly in Midwest and Mid-Atlantic U.S. Doral Group is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel.