Meta inks 360 MW solar deal with Adapture Renewables

Meta signed agreements totaling 360 MW in Texas’s ERCOT region to help meet the surge in electricity demand.

Meta signed two agreements with Adapture Renewables, a utility-scale solar and energy storage developer, owner and operator of solar and energy-storage projects. Adapture Renewables said the projects are expected to reach commercial operation in 2027.

Adapture Renewables and Meta’s agreements expand on three previously executed agreements in 2023, bringing Meta’s total capacity with Adapture Renewables to nearly 700 MW across three states.

“By structuring long-term agreements that balance risk and value for both parties, we’re helping to scale meaningful projects while enabling our partners to meet their clean energy goals,” said Jesse Tippett, vice president of origination at Adapture Renewables.

Meta continues to require additional energy as its data centers multiply across the country. According to Meta, it has more than 6.7 GW of renewable energy online in the United States and 11.7 GW globally contracted. Meta retained the top spot on the list of corporate solar investors with nearly 5.2 GW of capacity as of November 2024, according to the Solar Means Business report by the Solar Energy Industries Association.

For example, Meta signed on for two projects totaling 311 MW in Texas last month. In April, Meta signed an energy service agreement for the largest operational solar facility in Idaho’s power system. Also in Texas, Meta signed on for two other projects in March, one for the 321 MW True North solar project and the other for a 505 MW solar project. Meta’s 180 MW Cove Mountain Projects in Utah were part of a flurry of power purchase agreements it signed to run data centers in 2020. Meta also procures projects from Arizona, Idaho, Missouri and Texas, among others.

Adapture Renewables is majority-owned by Kirkbi, the family-owned company behind Lego. Kirkbi is the Kristiansen family’s private holding and investment company, which was founded to build a sustainable future for the Lego brand.

Since Kirkbi acquired Adapture Renewables in 2019, the company has increased its portfolio’s operating solar capacity from 70 MW to more than 344 MW across 38 projects and has 4 GW currently in development. For example, Adapture Renewables acquired a 110 MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado from Samsung’s renewable-energy subsidiary in March. In 2023, Adapture acquired a 450 MW solar portfolio in the MISO region. The company also began construction last year on two 128 MW projects in central Illinois, which are set to begin commercial operation early next year.

