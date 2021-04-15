Two projects feeding 180 MW of solar to Facebook enter service

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments has announced commercial operation of the 180 MW Cove Mountain solar projects in Iron County, Utah, northeast of Las Vegas.
Cove Mountain (58 MW) and Cove Mountain II (122 MW) both have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with PacifiCorp on behalf of Facebook, fulfilling a considerable portion of the electricity need of Facebook’s data center operations.
Swinerton Renewable Energy constructed the projects.
The two Cove Mountain projects were part of a flurry of PPAs that Facebook signed last fall, a portfolio that also included projects in Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee and Ireland which, when combined with the Cove Mountain project, came out to roughly 806 MW of solar and wind power.
Cove Mountain and Cove Mountain II weren’t the only projects Facebook targeted in Utah, signing additional PPAs for Graphite Solar, an 80-MW installation coming to being developed by rPlus Energies in Carbon County; Rocket Solar, another 80-MW installation, this time in Box Elder County, developed by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments and Enyo Renewable Energy; and D.E. Shaw Renewable and Enyo endeavor, the 75-MW Horseshoe Solar installation coming to Tooele County.
Cove Mountain and Cove Mountain 2 represent two of D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments’ nine projects that are currently operating, under construction, or have signed PPAs in Utah.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.