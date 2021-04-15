Sunrise brief: RES signs VPPAs for 170 MW of solar and wind

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) signed two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable electricity that will offset Bimbo Canada’s electricity use at its 16 commercial bakeries, 14 distribution centers, and 191 depots across Canada.

The projects are expected to be fully operational by December 2022.

The 15-year agreements will support development of two renewable energy projects in southern Alberta, consisting of solar and wind projects totaling 170 MW of installed capacity. Under the agreements, Bimbo Canada will procure the benefit of around 50 MW to offset its electricity consumption. Commercial development of the solar and wind farms will be finalized later this year by RES Canada.

Tax equity finance for portfolio

Summit Ridge Energy said it secured a $55 million tax equity commitment from investment manager Foss & Co. The partnership will fund a roughly 73 MW portfolio of residential and commercial community solar projects across Illinois, Maryland, and Maine.

Summit Ridge started construction on the portfolio in 2020 and expects each project to achieve commercial operations in 2021. Once operational, the projects will generate electricity for residential and commercial customers across six utility service territories. Commercial customers include small, medium, and large businesses who will remotely subscribe to the community solar projects.

Hunt funding award for perovskites

Hunt Perovskite Technologies said it was awarded $2.5 million in funding for perovskite development work. The award was made by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office Fiscal Year 2020 Perovskite Funding Program.

In addition, Hunt is also co-principle Investigator and collaborative partner in two other DOE perovskite funding award selections, including a $1.5 million award to SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and a $1.25 million award to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

For its $2.5 million award, Hunt will work with partners to develop and demonstrate highly efficient, highly durable, and lead-safe perovskite solar PV modules using the company’s slot-die coating manufacturing process.

For the $1.5 million award, Hunt will work with SLAC and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to study perovskite with advanced characterization tools to enhance the efficiency and intrinsic stability of perovskite PV materials and devices.

For the $1.25 million award, Hunt will work with UNC and NREL to study and develop efficient and stable formamidinium-cesium perovskite solar PV materials and devices.

EV charging tech lab

Fast-charging network provider EVgo said it opened a 4,000-square-foot lab facility in El Segundo, California, to support testing hardware, software, and vehicle technologies for the current and next generations of charging infrastructure and electric vehicle models.

The lab will test power-sharing high-power charging technology, new and existing electric vehicles, and new products and applications. The lab also will be able to verify and certify electric vehicle supply equipment, including cables and connectors modular power-sharing equipment, and interoperability testing.