Arcadia expands community solar program to Maine

Arcadia, which manages residential community solar subscriptions, has expanded its community solar program into Maine.

The expansion was made possible through partnerships with community solar developer BlueWave Solar and project finance company Summit Ridge Energy (SRE).

The expansion marks the eighth state that Arcadia operates in, plus the District of Columbia. The company is one of the largest managers of residential community solar subscriptions in the country, with 20 community solar projects online and another 40 projects in development.

The company said that it plans to add 89 new projects in Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Illinois, Colorado, New York, D.C., and Maine in 2021.

Arcadia said its business model requires no credit check and no long-term contract. Credit checks and income verification policies have been identified by Vote Solar’s Access & Equity Advisory Committee as one of the biggest barriers to implementing low- and middle-income community solar programs, because they reduce the overall equity of a move to renewable energy.

Arcadia’s offering also integrates with utility billing systems, so that customers may pay one, typically lower, energy bill each month. Customers also may cancel their subscription at any time with no termination fee.

Arcadia said this policy benefits subscribers who live in apartments or other rental properties. Having the ability to cancel at any time encourages renters to subscribe, as they are under no obligation to transfer their commitment to the next tenant.