WalMart and Tesla settle, $462 billion for EVs: pvMB 11/7/19

WalMart and Tesla settle – the well-document lawsuit filed by Wal Mart against Tesla over combusting solar systems has been settled. In a joint statement, the two companies said they were “pleased” the issue was resolved, and Tesla shares rose as much as 1.9%. The settlement amount has not yet been disclosed. Walmart, however, agreed to drop the case without prejudice, meaning the retailer can reassert the claims in the future, spicy. Source: Bloomberg

The $462 billion EV initiative – “Chuck Schumer, the senate’s Democratic minority leader, has announced a new $462 billion electric car incentive plan that they want to push if elected. Electric vehicle incentives are being phased out in the US and while there have been several efforts to revive them, it doesn’t look like the Democrats and the Republicans are agreeing on how to proceed. Now Schumer has unveiled a new plan that would give American car buyers thousands of dollars for trading in gas-powered cars for electric, hybrid, or fuel cell vehicles that have been assembled in the US. The politician says that the package would be worth $462 billion over a decade and while the bulk of it would go to the rebates, they are also planning $45 billion to accelerate the deployment of charging stations and $17 billion in aid to automakers to increase their production capacity for electric cars and related parts.” Source: Elektrek

Georgia Power and RWE sign nearly 200 MW power contract – The Broken Spoke solar plant, which sounds like it should be located somewhere in West Texas rather than Georgia, is a 195.5 MW plant with a 40 MW 2-hour battery energy storage device and a new purchaser for all that generation: Georgia Power. The deal is for 30 years and the project is set to go on-line in late 2021. Source: RWE

First University Energy Institute Summit a success – “More than 100 leaders from 67 academic energy institutes and centers met at the inaugural University Energy Institute Leadership Summit on September 25 and 26 in Pittsburgh, PA. The objective of the Summit was to explore the possibility of creating a network of national energy institutes, and how that organization would advance efforts in energy research, education, decarbonization strategies, innovation, public policy and advocacy. Both the research and operational leadership at each institute discussed the role of an organizational framework to advance research and education, funding pursuits, decarbonization strategies, public policy and advocacy, innovation and partnerships, according to the website. “As a community of educators and innovators, this group gathered here has a pivotal role in preparing our world for future energy and conservation needs,” said CMU Provost and Chief Academic Officer James H. Garrett, Jr.” Source: NC Clean Energy Center

Long Island residents call for changing value of community solar – A coalition, that’s right folks, it’s coalition time, made up of solar developers, environmental nonprofit organizations, elected officials, and individual homeowners, numbering 40 stakeholders in total are asking that the LIPA Board reverse a July vote that would devalue community solar on Long Island. Te current value is 2.25 cents/kWh—80 percent less than the NYC and Westchester value for community solar at 12 cents/kWh. If you’d like to join the effort, there will be a meeting on November 13 before the Long Island Power Authority. Source: NYSEIA