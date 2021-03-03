Dakota Power wins OK for utility-scale solar in the Garden State

Dakota Power Partners said it has secured another project approval as part of the developer’s reported plans to invest $1 billion in utility-scale solar in New Jersey.

Local officials signed off on the 70 MW Harmony Plains Solar project in the western part of the Garden State. Approval clears the way for construction to start by year’s end. The action follows separate approval for Dakota Power to build its 50 MW Nabb Solar I project in southern New Jersey.

The company said it plans to invest $100 million in Harmony Plains Solar. The project is slated to go online in late 2022.

Harmony Plains Solar and Nabb Solar I are two of several similar New Jersey projects being proposed by Dakota Power Partners. In total, Dakota is proposing a $1 billion, 1 GW solar portfolio in the Garden State. The company said it intends for all the projects to come online in the 2022-2025 timeframe.

Dakota said it has participated in developing more than 3.3 GW of operating and under-construction solar and wind projects around the U.S., representing a total capital investment in excess of $4.1 billion.