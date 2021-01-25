Dakota Power wins N.J. project approval, has billion-dollar solar plans

Dakota Power Partners, which said it intends to invest $1 billion in utility-scale solar in New Jersey, has won approval for the developer’s first solar farm as part of what could become a large project portfolio.

The Millville Planning Board unanimously approved the 50 MW solar farm during its monthly meeting on January 12, clearing the way for construction to begin by year’s end. Called Nabb Solar I, the project will be located in western Millville and is anticipated to begin operation in fall 2022.

Timothy Daniels, Dakota’s principal and co-founder, said the local officials were “quick to see the value of this project.”

Over the 30-year expected life of the project, Nabb Solar I is estimated to generate a total of approximately $7.8 million in taxes. Dakota said it will pay annual real estate taxes of approximately $102,295 to the City of Millville, $67,547 to Millville Public Schools, and $98,166 to Cumberland County, for a total of $268,008 in local taxes per year.

Joe Derella, director of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, called the project a “massive $70 million investment in our region” that will create hundreds of jobs.

“This is what the future of energy looks like in New Jersey,” said Millville Mayor Mike Santiago.

Nabb Solar I is one of six similar New Jersey projects being proposed by Dakota Power Partners, which has offices in Millville and Denver, Colorado. In total, Dakota is proposing a $1 billion utility-scale solar investment in the Garden State.

Utilizing a portfolio of utility-scale solar and solar+storage projects across the state, the company said it intends to achieve generating capacity totaling more than 1 GW in New Jersey.

According Dakota, the company has participated in the development of more than 3.15 GW of operating and in-construction wind and solar projects around the U.S., representing an aggregate capital investment in rural communities in excess of $3.8 billion.