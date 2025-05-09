Data dashboard tracks renewable energy progress in your state

Advocacy organization Environment America released a data dashboard for tracking renewable energy development across the 50 states. The dashboard sources data from the Energy Information Administration and the Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.

The State of Renewable Energy data dashboard tracks capacity and generation totals for each state from 2015 through 2024. It tracks progress on solar, wind, battery energy storage, and EV adoption.

Nationwide, solar has grown from roughly 39,000 GWh of total generation in 2015 to 303,000 GWh in 2024, a nearly tenfold increase. The United States produced enough solar energy to power 28 million homes in 2024 – nearly eight times as much solar energy as in 2015.

Wind energy meanwhile increased from 190,000 GWh to 453,000 GWh over that period. Battery energy storage capacity was near zero in 2015, growing precipitously by 2020 and reaching 26 GW of deployed capacity. In 2014, only 131,000 electric vehicles were registered in the United States. By 2024, nearly 3.3 million electric vehicles were registered nationwide, said the data dashboard from Environment America.

The dashboard allows visitors to track progress by state. California, for example, has increased its share of electricity sales from solar, wind and geothermal from 17% in 2015 to 43% in 2024. In Florida, the share has grown from nearly 0% in 2015 to 9% in 2024.

“Our grid is better equipped than ever to handle hot summers thanks to the state leading the charge on battery installations,” said Laura Deehan, Environment California research and policy center director. “We’re at the tip of what is possible with continued state and federal investment in clean, reliable energy.”

The organization tracks pollution and health related benefits to offsetting the use of hydrocarbon-based fuels. Environment America said renewable energy has cut 1 milllion metric tons of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide pollution from power plants from 2019 to 2022. The two pollutants cause respiratory damage and contribute to acid rain, said the EPA.