Meta signs on for two more Texas solar projects

Meta signed an agreement for the entire capacity of two upcoming solar projects in Texas through environmental attribute agreements.
The renewable energy certificates are tied to the 127 MW Midpoint Solar project in Hill County and the 184 MW Gaia Solar project in Navarro County. The Midpoint Solar project also includes 75 MWac of battery storage. The two projects are scheduled for commercial operation in late 2025.
Environmental attribute agreements are a form of power purchase agreement where the environmental credits, such as emissions reductions, help the company to offset electricity use.
Canadian Solar commissioned both projects. As part of the deal, Canadian Solar’s e-Storage BESS business will supply over 60 SolBank 3.0 battery containers and up to 2 GWp of its solar modules.
Meta retained the top spot on the list of corporate solar investors with nearly 5.2 GW of capacity, according to the ninth annual Solar Means Business report by the Solar Energy Industries Association. According to Meta, it has more than 6.7 GW of renewable energy online and 11.7 GW contracted.
Meta continues to require additional energy as its data centers multiply across the country. It is the top corporate solar user in the U.S. with nearly 5.2 GW of capacity.
For example, Meta signed on for two projects in Texas in March, one for the 321 MW True North solar project and the other for a 505 MW solar project. Meta’s 180 MW Cove Mountain Projects in Utah were part of a flurry of PPAs it signed to run data centers in 2020. Meta also procures projects from Arizona, Idaho, Missouri and Texas, among others.
Annapolis-based developer Sunraycer Renewables, a Crayhill Capital Management portfolio company, has approximately a reported 2 GW of solar and 2 GW of battery energy storage projects in its development and construction pipeline.
