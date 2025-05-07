Powin introduces Pod Max, a 6.26 MWh containerized battery

The liquid-cooled batteries offer a 25% energy density increase over the company’s standard 5 MWh system.

Image: Powin

Energy storage provider Powin announced the release of Pod Max, a grid-scale lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery with increased energy density.

The battery includes 6.26 MWh of capacity in a 20-foot liquid cooled containerized solution. The battery offers 25% higher energy density over its 5 MWh models and marks the company’s most energy-dense product to date.

“By delivering higher energy density in the same proven form factor, Pod Max enables our customers to deploy more powerful systems with a lower total cost of ownership,” said Himanshu Khurana, chief technology officer, Powin.

Powin said its design focuses on minimizing on-site work time, requiring less cabling and fewer connections per MWh of capacity. This leads to faster installation and lower long-term maintenance costs, the company reported.

The Pod Max is controlled by Powin’s StackOS platform, a software suite that combines Energy Management System (EMS), Battery Management System (BMS), and Thermal Management System (TMS) into a single control layer. The battery’s remote monitoring and operations software goes to the cell-level, offering greater visibility into battery performance.

Powin’s 5 MWh Pod battery and the Pod Max are contained in an IP55 rated 20-foot container. The products are UL and IEC compliant and have fire suppression at the module and container level.

The products come with a 20-year performance guarantee, and long-term service structures are available.

“Pod Max is the culmination of our relentless focus on performance, deployment costs, and scalability,” said Khurana.

Powin said the Pod battery includes a U.S.-sourced option, compliant with Inflation Reduction Act domestic content standards for enhanced tax benefits, and an internationally manufactured option designed to comply with Section 301 tariff regulations.

Powin is a U.S.-based battery integrator with over 17 GWh deployed and under construction worldwide and over 6 million battery cells monitored. The company operates a 24/7 remote operations center and over 500 field service technicians and authorized service providers supporting the performance of deployed batteries.

