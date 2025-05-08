Neighbors’ concerns drive Indiana’s clean energy regulations

Research from Purdue University explores which concerns and types of information available most influence the regulation of solar and wind projects in Indiana.

Published on behalf of the Community Development Society in Local Development & Society, the study’s primary intent was “to understand trends for Indiana’s local land use regulations for wind and solar energy and climate change action planning.”

With the increasing interest in utility-scale solar and wind development in the Hoosier State, the researchers surveyed county plan commissions, municipal planning departments and regional plan commissions to use Indiana as a case study for renewable energy planning and policy development.

Out of Indiana’s 92 counties, 46 had policies specific to commercial solar projects in their planning and zoning ordinances. Setbacks from property lines and right-of-ways were two of the more common regulations for commercial solar and wind projects, the study said.

The study found that community perceptions, local concerns and information from peers play a more significant role than expert-based information in adopting regulations and allowing renewable energy projects to be developed.

Notably, over 60% of the respondents said concerns about energy availability or climate change did not influence changes in local regulations. Instead, concerns from neighbors were said to be the most common factor that influenced regulations. Other common factors included concerns about property values, aesthetics and noise.

Counties with commercial solar regulations were the most likely to believe there is reliable information for most solar issues. Roughly 10% of the respondents said there generally is not reliable information available about most solar issues, all of which were in counties that had not adopted commercial solar regulations. Of the counties that had solar and wind regulations, 70% of the respondents said they believe that there is reliable information available for most solar issues.

The respondents were divided on the types of information they need available when developing or modifying renewable energy regulations. While a greater need was cited for all of the types of information, impact on property values was the most common selection for the need for more information.

“Local land use regulations in Indiana are being updated to accommodate the increasing interest in renewable energy development,” especially commercial solar projects, the research said. “With little state guidance, local leaders are relying on the experience of colleagues, peers, and planning organizations to develop standards.

The researchers said the state’s communities need more information from trusted sources to guide siting further and minimize conflicts for communities that support renewable energy development.

Flanked by solar-friendly Illinois and solar-hostile Ohio, Indiana’s receptiveness to solar is sandwiched somewhere in the middle.

“Stronger social ties and community participation impact the likelihood of hosting solar projects,” the study said.

For example, EDP Renewables’ communication and engagement community efforts recently paid off, enabling it to expand what was initially just a 200 MW project. Ultimately, “all sides wanted to invest more in the relationship,” Tom Weirich, EDP’s head of stakeholder relations told pv magazine USA.

Indiana’s renewable portfolio standard is voluntary, and requires participating utilities to obtain a modest 10% of electricity from clean energy sources. Regardless, solar in Indiana has grown immensely in the past couple years. According to the study, proposed solar projects in Indiana have grown about 146% since 2020. The Hoosier State is ranked 16th, with 3.54 GW of total installed capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The research was supported by funding from the Hoosiers for Renewables Indiana Farm Bureau. A copy of the research’s survey is available here.