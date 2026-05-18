Ford and EDF sign gigawatt-scale BESS agreement for North American market

EDF power solutions is poised to purchase up to 20 GWh of energy storage from automotive giant Ford’s new BESS business, Ford Energy.
The deal between the two parties spans a five-year framework agreement for BESS supply, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028. Under the agreement, EDF will have the ability to procure up to 4 GWh of Ford Energy DC Block battery storage systems per year.
The announcement follows Ford Energy unveiling its new containerized BESS product in early May 2026. Ford revealed its flagship product will be the Ford Energy DC Block, a standardized 20-foot containerized BESS built around 512 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic cells. The system will initially be offered in two configurations: the two-hour FE-250 system, and four-hour FE-450.
Ford Energy President Lisa Drake said the agreement with EDF power solutions “validates the market’s need for a BESS supplier that combines industrial-scale manufacturing discipline with full lifecycle accountability.”
“We are not simply delivering hardware. We are delivering the kind of predictable quality and long-term operational confidence that grid operators and large-scale developers require. Ford Energy was purpose-built to serve customers who cannot afford uncertainty in their energy storage supply chain.”
First announced in December 2025, Ford Motor Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Ford Energy is expected to focus on supplying US-assembled battery storage for utilities, data centers and large commercial and industrial customers. The company reportedly plans to invest roughly $2 billion over the next two years to scale the business and has set a 20 GWh annual deployment target, with the first customer deliveries expected in late 2027.
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