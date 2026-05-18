Toyo denies Ethiopia duty evasion, confirms 4 GW ramp and U.S. cell plant

From pv magazine Global

Toyo Co. is pushing back on allegations that it is circumventing US solar duties via Ethiopia, with Chief Strategy Officer Rhone Resch calling a newly filed petition misleading and inaccurate. Resch said a petition filed earlier this month by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade (AASMT) against Toyo Solar Manufacturing’s Ethiopian operations “fundamentally mischaracterizes our operations and business model and is riddled with misinformation.” He added that the company plans to “vigorously clarify these facts through the appropriate official channels.”

The AASMT petition was filed by eight US solar manufacturers – DYCM Power, First Solar, Great Lakes Solex PR, Hanwha Q CELLS USA, Silfab Solar, Suniva, Swift Solar, and Talon PV – and alleges that Toyo and Origin Solar Manufacturing are completing Chinese-origin wafers into solar cells in Ethiopia before exporting finished products to the United States to circumvent existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders. AASMT did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. Origin Solar Manufacturing did not respond to a request for comment.

Resch said Toyo is a “fully Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC)-compliant partner” and that all solar cells manufactured in Ethiopia use polysilicon supplied exclusively from the United States and Malaysia, with wafers processed in non-China countries. He said the sourcing arrangements mean Toyo’s Ethiopia-to-US supply route complies with existing trade rules.

Toyo’s Ethiopia facility reached its full 4 GW nameplate capacity in October 2025 and is currently operating at full utilization with a fully allocated order book, Resch told pv magazine. The company is guiding 2026 solar cell deliveries of 5.5 GW to 5.8 GW and expects adjusted net income of $90 million to $100 million, according to Resch.

In fiscal 2025, Toyo shipped approximately 4.5 GW of solar cells and reported revenue of $427 million, a 142% year-on-year increase, according to preliminary results published in March 2026.

Toyo’s module facility in Houston, Texas, entered commercial production with its first 1 GW of capacity in late 2025 and is now on track to complete a second 1 GW expansion by September 2026, Resch said, bringing total US module capacity to 2 GW. The facility qualifies for Section 45X manufacturing tax credits of up to $0.07/W through 2030, according to the company’s October 2025 commercial operations announcement.

Resch also said Toyo is now in the final planning stages for a new US onshore cell plant that would give utility-scale customers the option of full domestic content. “Currently, there is a very substantial gap between the demand for high-efficiency, n-type cells and supply in the US,” said Resch.

The US Department of Commerce has 30 days from receipt of the AASMT petition to initiate a formal anti-circumvention inquiry.