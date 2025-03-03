Meta signs on for more Texas solar

Cypress Creek Renewables, a developer, owner and operator of solar power plants across the U.S., signed an environmental attribute agreement with Meta, a corporation that demands vast quantities of electricity for its many data centers.

The agreement between Cypress Creek Renewables and Meta is enabling construction of the 505 MWdc Hanson solar facility in Coleman County, Texas. A Cypress Creek spokesperson told pv magazine USA that the project is still in the design stage, but they expect the facility to sit on approximately 2,800 acres of land.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and become operational in 2027. Once operational, the facility will deliver electricity to the ERCOT grid, and it will be among the larger projects in Texas.

Environmental attribute agreements are a form of power purchase agreement where the environmental credits, such as emissions reductions, help the company to offset electricity use.

Meta retained the top spot on the list of corporate solar investors with nearly 5.2 GW of capacity, according to the ninth annual Solar Means Business report by the Solar Energy Industries Association. Meta reports that it now has 6.7 GW of renewable energy online and 11.7 GW contracted. The company says it is matching 100% of its electricity use with renewable energy by adding new wind and solar projects to local grids.

Hanson Solar is expected to provide more than $80 million in local tax revenue and create more than 300 jobs during construction, according to Cypress Creek.

“Hanson Solar represents a transformative milestone for our company, strengthening our growth, enhancing energy independence, and driving millions of dollars in economic benefits for our host community,” Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables, said.

Cypress Creek Renewables reports that it has commercialized 12 GW of solar projects and owns more than 2 GW of solar.