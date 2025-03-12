Adapture builds solar-plus-storage portfolio with acquisition from Samsung

Adapture Renewables, a utility-scale solar and energy storage developer, owner and operator of solar and energy-storage projects, acquired a 110 MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado from Samsung’s renewable-energy subsidiary.

The acquisition of Haynach Solar is Adapture’s first project in Colorado and is expected to be operational by 2029.

Adapture Renewables is majority-owned by KIRKBI, the family-owned company behind LEGO. KIRKBI is the Kristiansen family’s private holding and investment company, which was founded to build a sustainable future for the LEGO brand.

Since KIRKBI acquired Adapture Renewables in 2019, the company has increased its portfolio’s operating solar capacity from 70 MW to more than 344 MW and has 4 GW currently in development. In 2023, for example, Adapture acquired a 450 MW solar portfolio in the MISO region. The company also began construction last year on two 128 MW projects in central Illinois, which are set to begin commercial operation early next year. In the map below, the orange pins represent projects that are currently in operation. The states shaded in the darker blue are states where Adapture has projects in development.

The company also recently secured $321 million in financing from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), to support the construction of Titanium. This 441 MW solar project will span three sites across Arkansas and Illinois.