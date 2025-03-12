OpenSolar now integrates SolarAPP+ to speed solar permitting

OpenSolar, a free design, sales and project management platform, now integrates with SolarAPP+, an automated and instant rooftop solar permitting tool.

SolarApp+ was released in 2021 by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) and the Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO). The free web-based platform was developed for the purpose of lowering the costs and timeframe associated with solar permitting and is said to cut about 12 days off the permitting process. SolarAPP+ has reportedly been embraced in 275 jurisdictions across 13 states.

SolarApp+ has been approved for both solar photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage.

According to OpenSolar, permitting can add as much as $4,500 to the installation cost of a typical rooftop solar system and as much as three weeks to project completion. By partnering with SolarApp+, OpenSolar said its users can eliminate the delay and also cut costs for U.S. solar customers.

By using OpenSolar connected to SolarApp+, users can track permits in one streamlined system. OpenSolar said by using SolarAPP+, the likelihood of projects passing inspection increases nearly 30% over traditionally permitted projects.

“Red tape has held solar back for too long,” said Andrew Birch (“Birchy”), OpenSolar CEO and co-founder, and co-founder of SolarAPP+. “With SolarAPP+ fully adopted, I see U.S. solar costs dropping to as low as $1.70/W—half of today’s installation cost.”