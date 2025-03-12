OpenSolar now integrates SolarAPP+ to speed solar permitting

OpenSolar, a free design, sales and project management platform, now integrates with SolarAPP+, an automated and instant rooftop solar permitting tool.
SolarApp+ was released in 2021 by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) and the Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO). The free web-based platform was developed for the purpose of lowering the costs and timeframe associated with solar permitting and is said to cut about 12 days off the permitting process. SolarAPP+ has reportedly been embraced in 275 jurisdictions across 13 states.
SolarApp+ has been approved for both solar photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage.
According to OpenSolar, permitting can add as much as $4,500 to the installation cost of a typical rooftop solar system and as much as three weeks to project completion. By partnering with SolarApp+, OpenSolar said its users can eliminate the delay and also cut costs for U.S. solar customers.
By using OpenSolar connected to SolarApp+, users can track permits in one streamlined system. OpenSolar said by using SolarAPP+, the likelihood of projects passing inspection increases nearly 30% over traditionally permitted projects.
“Red tape has held solar back for too long,” said Andrew Birch (“Birchy”), OpenSolar CEO and co-founder, and co-founder of SolarAPP+. “With SolarAPP+ fully adopted, I see U.S. solar costs dropping to as low as $1.70/W—half of today’s installation cost.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.