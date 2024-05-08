Solar on the rise in Illinois

Solar in Illinois is on the upswing, with 27 GW currently installed and 65 GW expected to come online in the next five years according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Illinois boasts a strong renewable portfolio standard that requires 25% of energy comes from renewable sources by 2025.

The state also has the Illinois Shines program with incentives that makes solar more affordable for all. And Illinois has targets to have 40% of its energy come from renewable sources by 2030 and is aiming for 100% by 2050.

Two recently announced solar construction projects will move the state closer to these goals.

Utility-scale with PPA

Adapture Renewables is set to begin construction this summer of two 128 MW projects in central Illinois, with commercial operation expected in early 2026.

The two new utility-scale solar energy projects will include more than 232,000 solar panels each. Adapture anticipates the projects will create more than 300 jobs during construction and over $250 million in economic impact to the local communities.

Large enough to power more than 34,250 homes, the electricity generated by the projects will be procured by an unnamed “social technology company” through an purchase purchase agreement.

Coordination of the projects will be managed and executed by Alberici in conjunction with resources from its enterprise affiliate Flintco Renewable Energy.

Community solar

Nautilus Solar Energy and TurningPoint Energy are partnering on a 29.3 MW community solar portfolio of four solar projects in Kankakee and Livingston counties.

Combined, the projects will generate enough energy to power 3,000 homes and 100 commercial businesses.

Additionally, Turning Point Energy makes charitable community investment commitments in each of its community solar project communities.

”In 2022 we made a commitment to Illinois that we would bring over half a billion of investment in the community solar market,” said Salar Naini, president of TurningPoint Energy. “This collaboration with Nautilus is the start of that commitment, with many more dollars of investment set to flow to the state in the coming years.”

For these four projects, Turning Point has designated $75,000 in planned donations to local Kankakee County and Livingston County organizations. Nautilus said it will match Turning Point’s commitment for a combined $150,000 in community investment donations on this transaction alone.

The portfolio of projects qualified under Illinois’ community solar program and is expected to be operational in 2025. Nautilus will be the long-term owner of the projects and is responsible for overseeing construction, maintenance and acquiring and managing customer subscriptions.

The projects will enable ComEd customers to save on their electric bills while supporting the expansion of renewable energy and Illinois’ ambitious clean energy goals.