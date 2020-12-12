Solar 2020 year in review: Thriving markets despite a pandemic, import tariffs and expensive PV

If there’s one solar segment that can weather a pandemic, it’s utility-scale photovoltaics. Supply chains suffered some delays in the early days of the pandemic, but they’ve recovered and are now in full swing. It’s easier to socially distance on a 1,000-acre solar project than on a residential rooftop, and solar EPC firms like Rosendin and Swinerton are growing their renewables businesses as fast as they ever have. IHS Markit finds that by the end of July 2020, the U.S. had installed nearly 6 GW of large-scale solar installations – 4 GW more than was installed by July of last year. Wood Mac forecasts that the number of solar projects larger than 120 MW commissioned in the U.S. will grow from 11 in 2019 to 32 in 2021. The U.S. is estimated to have a utility-scale solar development pipeline of over 85 GW from 2020 through 2024. So — despite a tariff on imports, a pandemic and some of the world’s most expensive utility-scale solar costs — 2020 should be the best year ever for big solar in the U.S. Texas solar: look out, California “Our biggest market will be in West Texas in the Permian Basin,” said George Hershman, president of EPC Swinerton Renewable Energy in an interview with pv magazine. Texas is perfect for big solar. Although the state has no renewable portfolio standard, it does has Texas sun, lots of land and a deregulated and competitive energy-only marketplace. There’s also a developer-friendly permitting and interconnect process with real transmission capacity. Large Texas utilities, CPS Energy and Austin Energy, have RPS mandates. A 2019 report from ERCOT found 43.5 GW of solar project applications in its interconnection queue, of which 5.1 GW had interconnection agreements and plans to complete construction by the end of 2020. Big Texas solar is forecast to grow from 4.6 GW to almost 14.5 GW over the next five years — second only to California in PV generation.

If you’re a growing utility-scale solar developer — you’re working in Texas.

Solar-plus-storage: hybrids everywhere

In 2019, 28% of utility-scale solar was paired with energy storage, according to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

That percentage is going to change very quickly.

“Everything in 2022 will have a storage component — the vast majority will have storage in 2021. Everything in California and the West, every contracted asset is going to have storage. We’re seeing the scale go up and cost go down — and we understand how to monetize it — it’s here to stay.” That’s the word on solar-plus-storage, according to Swinerton CEO George Hershman.

Battery retrofits on existing solar projects will only add to the ascendance of the hybrid renewable plant.

Import tariffs here a bit longer

The Section 201 tariff exemption for imported bifacial solar modules was repealed in November, meaning bifacial panels are now subject to a 20% penalty — the same tariff imposed on almost all imported crystalline silicon solar panels since 2018. The tariff is scheduled to drop to 18% in February of next year.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is opposed to these tariffs. In a recent press briefing, Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of the trade organization, said, “We are asking President-elect Biden to remove those tariffs a year early.”

Although tariff relief is on the solar industry wish list, President-elect Biden, in an interview with The New York Times, said he would not act immediately to remove the tariffs that Trump imposed on about half of China’s exports to the U.S. “I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs,” he said. “I’m not going to prejudice my options.” Biden first wants to conduct a full review of the existing agreement with China and consult with our traditional allies in Asia and Europe, he said, “so we can develop a coherent strategy.”

In the second quarter, the average sales price of a monofacial PERC module in the U.S. market stood at $0.35/W, while the price outside the country fell to $0.23/W, according to IHS Markit.