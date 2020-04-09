Rosendin: ‘We’ve been able to keep our wind, solar and battery storage projects up and running’

Rosendin is a quiet, 100 year-old, employee-owned company with revenues in excess of $2.3 billion. It’s one of the largest electrical union contractors in the country.

“We have tended to fly under the radar,” said David Lincoln, senior VP of the renewables group, “and have chosen rather to work with clients who understand our culture. That’s what made us successful over the years. You’d be surprised by how many projects we have our hands in.”

Rosendin started its renewables group in 2009 and had $3 million in revenue in its first year. “That’s when we though that a 500kw system was big. Later on, a 1 MW project had us popping corks — we thought we had hit the big leagues.”

The renewables group now has revenue in excess of $500 million, according to Lincoln, with 4 GW of solar deployed, 2 GW under development and 600 MW under construction. The Rosendin wind group has deployed 22 GW of wind power with 1.8 GW under construction.

The renewables expertise at Rosendin includes utility-scale and distributed solar, wind, substation, transmission, and distribution builds. Lincoln stressed that Rosendin is “a true EPC — with engineering in-house.”

Rosendin’s work is considered an essential service

While many construction companies have been forced to shut down their sites, Rosendin has been able to keep its renewable projects going. Rosendin’s work is considered an essential service and the company has been proactive in fighting to keep jobs running while keeping its workers safe.

Lincoln notes that “Two projects on the east coast were shut down for three days but we got the governor involved” and were able to lobby state officials to get them reopened.

Rosendin is busy on the pre-construction side and has been able to maintain a workforce of approximately 100 managers and more than 1,000 tradespeople in the field.

With 200 to 300 workers on its projects, Rosendin went to three daily shifts in some areas to maximize social distancing. Workers are wearing masks and gloves. The company is staggering breaks and implementing the six-foot rule.

Rosendin also created a safety and response guide for construction in these times of the six-foot-rule.

“We’ve been able to keep our wind, solar and battery storage projects up and running,” said the VP. “We haven’t seen any material delays, nothing significant, and no changes in lead time issues — not on modules or inverters. There’s been little impact on utility scale.”