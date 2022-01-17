Sunrise brief: U.S. House Committee questions TVA on “hindering” distributed solar

Yotta Energy and Cal Solar Inc. plan solar & storage deployment across California The two companies will focus on integrating distributed energy solutions in commercial, public works, and multifamily properties as new California mandates are announced.

Intersolar and Energy Storage North America day 2 underway The event, dedicated to advancing the clean energy transition, featured three keynote addresses, nearly 300 exhibitors, learning workshops, and the second annual Solar Games competition.

EDPR completes the construction of 200 MW solar park, the largest in Indiana EDP ​​Renewables North America has signed a PPA with cooperative Hoosier Energy to supply communities between the states of Indiana and Illinois from the Riverstart plant.

Q Cells partners with KSI for solar and storage project development and financing Q Cells’ Grid Equity financing product will be offered for select battery energy storage systems (BESS).

SolarEdge and PearlX partner on virtual power plant to connect renters with solar The new Texas-based community virtual power plants are planned to offer renters a low-cost clean energy source and the ability to mitigate the impact of blackouts with grid-independent backup power.

Maine utility admits solar interconnection faults, hiring consultants Central Maine Power Company admitted that its solar power interconnection processes were at fault in 2020-2021, and has offered a settlement that includes hiring grid analysts, funding a working group between the industry and utility, and greatly tightening upgrade cost estimates.