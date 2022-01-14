Yotta Energy and Cal Solar plan solar & storage deployment across California

Beginning next year, California is requiring solar & storage systems for all new commercial and multifamily construction. Yotta Energy announced today is joining forces with Cal Solar Inc., a solar and energy storage design-build engineer and contractor for new commercial and multifamily construction. The companies plan to partner on deploying renewable energy solutions to meet California mandate requirements.

Cal Solar has a team of in-house installers, electricians, and engineers who can update construction documents based on building design changes that occur throughout the design and construction phases.

“With the new building code requirements that go into effect in 2023, we anticipate that the demand for solar and storage will continue outpacing industry analysts’ predictions,” said Sean Neman, CEO & Founder of Cal Solar Inc.

Yotta’s unique energy storage solution includes a one-kilowatt-hour battery that mounts underneath a roof-mounted solar module. This panel-level solution fits under any industry standard solar module, Yotta reports. The installations with Cal Solar will be designed as a virtual-power-plant-ready installation. In addition to battery charging from the solar photovoltaic (PV) system, Yotta’s energy storage system provides time-of-use software control. This capability saves users money by allowing the battery to be discharged when electricity prices are high.

“With more policies now requiring energy storage, we’ll see the industry adopt more innovative ways to include it with new construction. The mandates will also bring energy storage to the forefront and drive innovation in the sector,” said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta Energy.

The California Building Energy Efficiency Standards will take effect on January 1, 2023, requiring all new commercial and multifamily construction to include solar plus energy storage and all new residential construction to have energy-storage-ready solar PV systems. The state anticipates adding 280 MW of annual solar capacity and 400 MWh of energy storage with these requirements.

In 2019 Yotta raised $1.5 million in seed funding and an additional $300,000 in grants for the continued development and commercialization of the SolarLEAF. Just recently, Yotta announced a funding raise of $13 million to scale its unique, modular energy storage and microgrid technology. This round brings the company’s total funding to $20 million.

Yotta Energy is attending and exhibiting at Intersolar North America, which opened yesterday in Long Beach, California. See Yotta in booth #1609.