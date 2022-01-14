Q Cells partners with KSI for solar and storage project development and financing

Q Cells North America announced a partnership with Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, LLC (KSI), a development and finance firm that manages investments in distributed scale solar and energy storage projects with the ultimate goal of ownership.

Q Cells has allocated capital for investment into KSI projects in the U.S. including those that could include solar modules, battery energy storage systems (BESS), grid services and its Geli EMS. Prior to being acquired by Q Cells last year, Geli (or Growing Eergy Labs) was one of the last surviving stand-alone energy storage software companies. The acquisition helped establish the company in the U.S. commercial and industrial (C&I) solar-plus-storage market.

“KSI and Q Cells share a dedication to improving the sustainability of our power grids. Each project we do together advances the transition to clean, renewable energy resources and will have positive impacts for years to come,” said Ken Lehman, KSI Co-Founder and Managing Director.

For select energy storage projects, Q Cells will offer its Grid Equity financing product, designed to lower risk in energy storage projects in KSI’s project portfolio. Q Cells’ Grid Equity solution optimizes the value of energy storage systems by participating in ISO wholesale markets and demand response programs.

“We look forward to engaging in project development initiatives with KSI through providing our hardware, software and financing solutions designed to maximize returns while de-risking energy storage revenues,” said Dan Loflin, Senior Vice President of Q Cells North America’s Distributed Energy Solutions business.