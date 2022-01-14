EDPR completes the construction of the largest 200 MW solar park in Indiana

EDPR completes the construction of Riverstart, the largest photovoltaic solar park in Indiana, in the United States

EDP ​​Renewables (EDPR), through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has completed the construction of the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park project.

The company closed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the cooperative Hoosier Energy that will use the energy generated by the solar park to supply communities in central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois, according to the company.

At the end of last year an 80% interest in this project was sold to Connor, Clark & ​​Lunn Infrastructure.

The project, located in Randolph County, is the largest solar park by capacity in the state of Indiana and generates energy equivalent to the average consumption of more than 36,000 homes per year. The construction of the park has created 700 jobs in Randolph County.

In March 2021, EDPR North America announced an agreement with NIPSCO for the development and construction of the DPR Indiana Crossroads Solar Park , also of 200 MW and located in the state of Indiana, which would come into operation this year.