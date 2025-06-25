Anker Solix launches F3000 portable power station

Anker Solix has launched the F3000, a 3.1 kWh portable power station with 3.6 kW output, dual solar inputs, and EV and generator charging. The system is expandable to 12.3 kWh and priced at $2,599 in the United States and Canada.

Image: Anker Solix

Portable-battery company Anker Solix has announced the launch of its latest power station, the Anker Solix F3000. The product offers 3 kWh (3,072 Wh to be precise) with a 3.6 kW output, able to handle most appliances in a home and devices in the field.

The F3000 can be charged in a variety of ways. While solar and grid charging from alternating-current electricity is standard, new features in the Anker Solix device include charging from an electric vehicle (EV) charger, and a gas generator with full pass-through, to simultaneously power most household devices.

The basic tenet is ensuring steady supply during grid power disruption, with the F3000 achieving a full charge in around 80 minutes.

