Sunrise brief: Energy groups head to Washington in lobbying blitz

Where in the world is Jigar Shah? After a two-month break following dismissal from his position as director of the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, Shah can soon be found behind a microphone with a podcaster’s hat on.

Wyoming legislation attacks net metering, small-scale solar Wyoming Senator Case has yet again submitted legislation to limit net metering, jeopardizing the grassroots growth of small-scale solar power.

Energy groups head to Washington in lobbying blitz Today groups that represent over 2,000 companies are holding over 100 meetings with members of Congress and staff from both parties to discuss how the tax credits are helping to drive a strong energy and manufacturing economy.

Enphase full-year revenues down 42% Enphase annual revenues declined amid an overall downturn in the residential solar market. The company improved its margins and significantly expanded U.S. manufacturing.

Battery materials startup’s technology to boost battery performance The newly formed company will bring ultra-thin lithium films to the battery market.

Hidden fastener solar mount requires no holes in exterior roofing layer A new attachment for asphalt shingle and composite slate roofs enables solar installation without boring holes through the external roofing layer has been awarded as an American-Made Solar Prize semifinalist. It is developed by Martin Solar and Roofing.