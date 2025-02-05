Battery materials startup’s technology to boost battery performance

Battery materials startup Elevated Materials has brought to market ultra-thin, uniform lithium films that can be applied across graphite, silicon and lithium metal anodes.

Elevated Materials launched as an independent company after it spun out of Applied Materials, a chip equipment maker. The technology was developed over the past decade by Applied Materials. The company was launched with investments from TPG’s Rise Climate fund and Applied Materials.

The thin films can be used to overcome first-cycle loss, which is when batteries lose a portion of their energy density when first charged. Elevated Materials said its technology enables the next generation of batteries with enhanced energy density, cycle life, and charge rates.

“Today’s battery market is under immense pressure to deliver improved battery performance and lower cost,” said Jim Cushing, CEO of Elevated Materials. “We are helping our customers solve these challenges with our differentiated roll-to-roll vapor deposition technology,” he said. “Elevated Materials’ advanced lithium films maximize energy density and provide a cost-effective solution for gigawatt-hour scale production.”

Elevated Materials has offices in Santa Clara, Calif. and Alzenau, Germany.