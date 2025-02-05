Battery materials startup’s technology to boost battery performance

Battery materials startup Elevated Materials has brought to market ultra-thin, uniform lithium films that can be applied across graphite, silicon and lithium metal anodes.
Elevated Materials launched as an independent company after it spun out of Applied Materials, a chip equipment maker. The technology was developed over the past decade by Applied Materials. The company was launched with investments from TPG’s Rise Climate fund and Applied Materials.
The thin films can be used to overcome first-cycle loss, which is when batteries lose a portion of their energy density when first charged. Elevated Materials said its technology enables the next generation of batteries with enhanced energy density, cycle life, and charge rates.
“Today’s battery market is under immense pressure to deliver improved battery performance and lower cost,” said Jim Cushing, CEO of Elevated Materials. “We are helping our customers solve these challenges with our differentiated roll-to-roll vapor deposition technology,” he said. “Elevated Materials’ advanced lithium films maximize energy density and provide a cost-effective solution for gigawatt-hour scale production.”
Elevated Materials has offices in Santa Clara, Calif. and Alzenau, Germany.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.