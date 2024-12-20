Sunrise brief: Antidumping investigation could more than double cost of U.S. EV battery, energy storage

Update: New market entrant to manufacture solar cells and modules Newly formed NuVision Solar is a U.S.-owned and operated manufacturer with plans to produce HJT solar cells and modules.

DOE conditional loan of $584.5 million for solar-plus-storage in Puerto Rico The loan guarantee is intended to finance a Convergent Energy and Power solar system with integrated battery energy storage and three stand-alone energy storage projects across Puerto Rico.

Amazon Solar Farm goes live in Arkansas Primergy Solar’s 100 MW solar project in Ashley County, Arkansas is fully operational.

PG&E granted loan guarantee of $15 billion from DOE PG&E believes that investing in infrastructure will help it supply the forecasted load growth, increase electric reliability and reduce costs for its consumers across California.

Solar projects on the horizon for Meta, D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments These Missouri and Texas projects contribute to the growing portfolio between Meta and DESRI.

Perovskite-silicon solar cell achieves 28.6% efficiency, ready for mass production South Korean manufacturer Qcells has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a 28.6% efficiency, noting that it was “fabricated by exclusively using processes that are feasible for mass production.”

Antidumping investigation could more than double cost of U.S. EV battery, energy storage Anti-dumping, countervailing duties on battery materials could have serious effects on the EV and energy storage markets, as the battery material and manufacturing markets in the U.S. are still in very early stages.