PVH introduces U.S.-made solar foundation system

PV Hardware (PVH USA), a global solar tracker and foundation specialist, launched PVH Terra, a solar foundation system that the company reports is engineered and manufactured entirely in the United States.

PVH USA told pv magazine USA that the company invested $30 million in a 50,000 square foot Houston, Texas manufacturing facility. The new facility employs more than 180 workers in manufacturing solar foundations and trackers exclusively for the North American market.

PVH Terra is designed for use in utility-scale solar installations that are faced with challenging soil conditions.

The design of the foundation reportedly reduces embedment depth by up to 70%. The company says its perpendicular screw engineering improves installation efficiency and resolves challenges with machines operating at an angle to the ground.

With the ability to be installed on any type of terrain, PVH USA says its foundation products withstand different weather conditions including high winds. In addition, its trackers support any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial, the company reports.

“PVH Terra reflects our dual commitment to driving innovation in the solar industry and supporting American manufacturing,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of business development for PVH USA. “This 100% U.S.-made solution not only optimizes efficiency and reduces costs but also contributes to building a stronger renewable energy ecosystem domestically.”

With manufacturing based in Texas, the company reports that this is the first foundation system to meet 100% domestic content standards, thus potentially qualifying for the domestic content adder.

The company was originally established in San Francisco in 2008 and then moved its headquarters to Spain. It later added manufacturing in Saudi Arabia and now the United States in order to meet the needs of global markets. The company reports that it has supplied more than 29 GW to solar plants around the world. PVH is a privately held company, part of the Gransolar Group, a Spanish conglomerate specializing in renewable energy solutions.