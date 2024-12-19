Update: New market entrant to manufacture solar cells and modules in U.S.

A new U.S.-owned and operated solar manufacturing business has announced its formation and entry into the U.S. solar market.

NuVision Solar announced it will open a 2.5 GW annual production capacity facility manufacturing both solar cells and assembling finished modules. The facility will produce heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. A spokesperson for the Florida-based company told pv magazine USA that the location will be announced in Q1 2025.

The company said it plans to manufacture 2.5 GW of bifacial solar modules with up to 800 W power and that its products will include a 35-year performance warranty and a 20-year product warranty.

“Designed with power, reliability, and affordability in mind, NuVision’s modules will meet domestic content requirements, enabling end-users to qualify for an additional 10% bonus as part of the Inflation Reduction Act,” the company said in a press release.

NuVision Solar told pv magazine USA that the factory is expected to span over 1 million square feet and, once up and running, will create 500 direct jobs. While the equipment is not yet in place, the plan is to begin module production in Q4 2025-Q2 2026 and cell production in Q1-Q2 2026.

The planned 2.5 GW of cells are intended to be used exclusively in NuVision‘s modules, ensuring domestic content compliance, the company said. “While we haven’t announced specific customers yet, we’re actively in contract negotiations with several potential clients,” the spokesperson said.

NuVision is privately owned by a U.S.-based investor group. NuVision reports that its leadership team has 20+ years of combined experience in solar manufacturing. The team includes Tom Mueller, CTO who has more than 15 years of solar manufacturing experience, Thomas Delahunty, senior business development Manager, who has more than nine years of solar manufacturing experience and Paul Roraff, who has many years of manufacturing experience including nine in solar.

Heterojunction technology

Though heterojunction cell technology has been around a long time, only in the last few years have PV suppliers really begun to look at it as an option for the low-cost manufacturing mainstream.

“Today we see HJT on the technology roadmaps of major cell and module makers, and several already striving ahead with large scale production,” said Mark Hutchins, magazine director, pv magazine.

(Watch pv magazine Webinar: “Market impacts of high efficiency HJT”)

NuVision Solar said its Zero busbar interconnection technology leads to 15X more connection points and a reduction in microcracking and hotspot effects, a common issue in conventional solar cells.

“Heterojunction technology enables us to achieve exceptional cell efficiencies and consistently high performance across a wide range of conditions,” said Mueller.

NuVision Solar currently has four module product lines, ranging from 740 W to 810 W, with glass-on-glass and glass backsheet options. Find the datasheets here.

This article was updated on 12/19/2024 to include new details from NuVision Solar.