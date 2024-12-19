Sunrise brief Walmart, Nexamp to bring 31 community solar projects to five U.S. states

Walmart, Nexamp to bring 31 community solar projects to five U.S. states The 31 community solar projects will be in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and Minnesota.
BloombergNEF: Stationary storage installations surge to 170 GWh in 2024 With expanding market opportunities and declining costs stationary battery energy storage installations are surging. Battery makers are awake to the opportunity, reports BloombergNEF, as stationary batteries account for an increasing amount of deployed capacity.
Utilities and agencies must come together to build a more reliable, weather-resistant grid As the heavy majority of the U.S. energy grid approaches the end of its lifecycle, the time is now for a public-private task force to develop a comprehensive strategy to harden the grid and enable technologies that maximize the benefit of targeted investment in the most vulnerable areas.
People on the move: Arevon Energy, GS Power Partners and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Developers close $538 million for 1.2 GWh battery storage facility in Canada The Hagersville Park financing qualifies as a green loan. Once commissioned, the project will be one of Canada’s largest battery energy storage (BESS) sites.
Massachusetts city sources solar power from Illinois The electrons won’t be delivered across state lines, but the City of Cambridge will match its electricity use with a virtual power purchase agreement from a solar project in Champaign County, Illinois.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.