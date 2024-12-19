Sunrise brief Walmart, Nexamp to bring 31 community solar projects to five U.S. states

Walmart, Nexamp to bring 31 community solar projects to five U.S. states The 31 community solar projects will be in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and Minnesota.

BloombergNEF: Stationary storage installations surge to 170 GWh in 2024 With expanding market opportunities and declining costs stationary battery energy storage installations are surging. Battery makers are awake to the opportunity, reports BloombergNEF, as stationary batteries account for an increasing amount of deployed capacity.

Utilities and agencies must come together to build a more reliable, weather-resistant grid As the heavy majority of the U.S. energy grid approaches the end of its lifecycle, the time is now for a public-private task force to develop a comprehensive strategy to harden the grid and enable technologies that maximize the benefit of targeted investment in the most vulnerable areas.

People on the move: Arevon Energy, GS Power Partners and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Developers close $538 million for 1.2 GWh battery storage facility in Canada The Hagersville Park financing qualifies as a green loan. Once commissioned, the project will be one of Canada’s largest battery energy storage (BESS) sites.

Massachusetts city sources solar power from Illinois The electrons won’t be delivered across state lines, but the City of Cambridge will match its electricity use with a virtual power purchase agreement from a solar project in Champaign County, Illinois.