People on the move: Arevon Energy, GS Power Partners and more

Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility solar, community solar, and EV infrastructure projects, announced the addition of three accomplished renewable energy leaders to its team. The new hires will strengthen the company’s ability to invest and deploy distributed energy resources in local communities across the U.S. Daniel Boitel is the new chief investment officer. He has over 12 years of expertise in solar energy and project finance. Matthew Gasparovich was named director of asset management. He has over 13 years of experience in renewables and his responsibilities will include overseeing the financial and operational performance of the company’s solar and storage project portfolio. Jenea Smith joins Renewable Properties as controller. With over 20 years’ experience in the accounting field, she will oversee all aspects of the company’s accounting operations and financial quality review, ensuring a proper internal control structure and timely outside reporting, as well as supporting the company’s strategic planning process and compliance related matters.

Fourth Power added Fred Huang and Patrick Schweiger to the senior leadership team as executive vice presidents (EVPs). Huang will serve as EVP of operations, leading the creation of Fourth Power’s project execution engine, which will productize designs for high-speed deployment. As EVP of engineering, Schweiger will spearhead product development validation and build the engineering team necessary for large-scale deployments. With the addition of Huang and Schweiger, Fourth Power adds two proven leaders to accelerate Fourth Power’s commercialization plans.

GS Power Partners, formerly known as Green Street Power Partners, today announced key promotions and additions to its executive team. Nick Sangermano, an industry veteran with 20+ years of direct experience in power, capital markets, and renewables, serves as president of GS Power Partners. In his new role, Sangermano helps to shape the company’s strategic direction while overseeing commercial efforts. Lori Arndt has joined GS Power Partners as chief strategy officer. She brings more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and clean energy to her role. Arndt is responsible for guiding the company’s strategic initiatives and overseeing its decision-making processes. As CFO, Marshall Anderson leads the company’s project finance and capital markets strategy, while also overseeing fiscal planning and operational finance. General counsel Nick Kamphaus, formerly SVP & deputy general counsel at Nexamp, brings over 15 years of legal experience, including nearly a decade driving legal and regulatory strategy in the renewable energy sector.

In addition, GS Power Partners promoted Amanda Zurla to chief development officer. She is responsible for steering the company’s development efforts, including strategies for acquiring new projects and maintaining stakeholder relations, encompassing landowners and potential development partners. Osman Sediqi was recently promoted to chief operating officer, and will oversee the asset management teams. Osman has 15 years of experience in the solar industry, encompassing a broad range of responsibilities, including procurement, project delivery, and a strong emphasis on asset management.

Arevon Energy, Inc., a renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announced the appointment of Shanelle Montana as chief development officer. Before joining Arevon, Montana held several executive roles at Lightsource bp, most recently as senior vice president of Portfolio Management.

Enstall, a specialist in solar mounting solutions and digital services for the solar sector, announced that Stijn Vos will transition to chairman of the supervisory board, with Mehran Sedigh appointed as chief executive officer, effective March 2025. The current chairman, Jules Kortenhorst, will stay on as a member of the supervisory board. This planned transition aligns with Enstall’s strong growth trajectory, highlighted by its recent agreement to acquire Schletter Group. To support a smooth transition, Vos will continue to serve as CEO until March 2025. Sedigh joins Enstall from Enphase, where he has served as senior vice president of sales for the Americas and emerging markets and, prior to that, as general manager of the storage business unit since 2018.

Ørsted has selected Amanda Dasch as its new region Americas CEO, tapping a seasoned executive with leadership experience in the U.S. energy sector and several international markets. Amanda joins Ørsted after approximately 20 years with Shell, most recently serving as vice president, renewable generation Americas. In this role, she led offshore wind development in North America and the onshore and offshore renewable generation portfolio in South America.