Amazon Solar Farm goes live in Arkansas

The Amazon Solar Farm Arkansas Prairie Mist is now delivering solar energy to the grid, Primergy Solar announced. The 100 MW project spreads across 700 acres in Ashley County, Arkansas.
Prairie Mist is Primergy Solar’s second project to come online this year. The first project, the Gemini Solar + Storage project, which is outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, includes 1.8 million solar panels with 690 MW capacity. The panels are co-located with 380 MW of 4-hour battery energy storage (1,520 MWh).
“Prairie Mist represents a step forward in our mission to develop impactful projects that benefit local communities and meet the diverse needs of our customers,” said Primergy CEO Ty Daul. “Reaching commercial operation is a monumental milestone for our team, and we are thankful to our partners for their support and dedication to bringing clean energy to the Arkansas region,” Dual said.
Prairie Mist will deliver solar energy under a power purchase agreement with Amazon. Its capacity attributes will be sold under a 20-year contract to North Little Rock, Arkansas. According to Primergy, the project can generate enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 22,000 homes per year.
Prairie Mist is expected to contribute about $10 million in tax benefits for Ashley County over its operating life. The project reportedly created about 200 jobs during its peak construction periods.
During the project’s development, Primergy closed on $300 million in debt and tax equity financing in 2023 for construction and development with debt facilities led by SMBC as the transaction agent, Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Societe Generale, and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. The tax equity investment was led by PNC Bank.
In November, Primergy closed $225 million in financing for its Valley of Fire portfolio. The company also secured commitments for $588 million in debt financing for a 408 MW solar project in Hill County, Texas in March. The Texas project’s full capacity will be tied to Microsoft via a long-term power purchase agreement.
Primergy Solar is a developer, owner and operator specializing in utility-scale solar PV and battery storage projects across the U.S.
