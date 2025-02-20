Freyr Battery rebrands as T1 Energy, relocates to Austin

The company formerly known as Freyr Battery announced a rebrand with a new name and location. Now called T1 Energy, the company is now committed to becoming a vertically integrated solar and battery storage supplier, after its acquisition of Trina Solar’s U.S. manufacturing assets. T1 will move from Houston to Austin, Texas.

“More than 80% of new U.S. electricity capacity in 2024 was solar and batteries,” Daniel Barcelo, T1’s chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “T1 plans to lead in the solar and battery markets by enabling the growth in energy supply required to support AI, data centers, reshoring, and electrification – to restore American industrial capacity and leadership in future advanced industries.”

In December 2024 Freyr Battery completed the acquisition of the U.S. solar manufacturing assets of Trina Solar for $340 million, which included a 5 GW, 1.35 million square foot solar module manufacturing facility in Wilmer, Texas. The facility, now renamed G1 Dallas, began production late last year and is expected to ramp up to full production this year with 30% of capacity already contracted with U.S. customers.

The company said that as part of its plans to build out a vertically integrated domestic manufacturing footprint, it will build a 5 GW solar cell facility, which will be named G2. T1 is currently selecting a site and is targeting 2Q 2025 for the start of construction, anticipating that the first T1 cells would roll off the line in the second half of 2026.

The company name change to T1 Energy Inc. became effective on February 19, 2025. T1 said it expects that as of the open of business on March 3, 2025, its common stock and warrants will cease trading as FREY and FREY WS, respectively, on the New York Stock Exchange, and will begin trading under the ticker symbols TE and TE WS.