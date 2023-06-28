People on the move: DC Green Bank, Nova Clean Energy, Hydrostor and more

The D.C. Green Bank announced the hiring of Trisha Miller as its next chief executive officer. Miller joins the green bank after recent service in the Biden – Harris Administration, where she was senior director in the White House Domestic Policy Office, working on decarbonization policy following a multi-decade career working at the nexus of climate change, clean energy, and inclusive development.

D.C. Green Bank initiated full operations in April 2020, and Ms. Miller will join the institution shortly after the investment firm’s five-year anniversary and authorized under the leadership of Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. City Council. Prior to serving in the Biden Administration, Miller was chief innovation and development officer at Elevate, a climate justice organization, and before that, a senior director at Gates Ventures, the private VC arm of Bill Gates.

Bluestar Energy Capital announced the hiring of Ben Pratt as chief executive officer of its U.S. renewable development business, Nova Clean Energy. Pratt brings over 25 years of leadership experience in all facets of the U.S. and global power industry across the wind and solar sectors. Pratt previously held various commercial roles as a senior vice president at Ørsted, and before that, at Uniper Global Commodities and Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy.

Hydrostor announced the addition of Scott Bolton and Sarah Griffiths to lead the company’s global government relations, policy and regulatory affairs function. Bolton joins Hydrostor as executive vice president, global policy and regulatory affairs, while Griffiths joins as senior vice president of government and regulatory affairs. Bolton and Griffiths previously worked at PacifiCorp and Enel North America, respectively.

Monarch Private Capital announced the hiring of Bryan Didier as partner and managing director for its renewable energy division. With close to two decades of experience in the legal, renewable energy and project finance markets, as well as a distinguished career in the U.S. Navy, Didier brings considerable experience and leadership to the new role. Prior to Monarch, Didier was a partner at Leverage Law Group for close to 15 years, where he focused his practice on renewable tax credit transactions.

Green Lantern Solar announced the addition of Wendy Commiskey to its accounting team. As an accounting specialist, Commiskey is responsible for overseeing accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger and taxes. Additionally, she will support quarterly and year-end financial audit activities, as well as prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports for investors.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Alana Jean Chain started a new position as managing director at Altus Power.

started a new position as managing director at Altus Power. Vikas Narand started a new position as associate director at EDP Renewables.

started a new position as associate director at EDP Renewables. John Zetterstrom started a new position as vice president, business development at DEPCOM Power.

started a new position as vice president, business development at DEPCOM Power. James Evans started a new position as director of supply chain management at RPCS.

Director of Sales | Portland, Ore.

Job Description

As the Director of Sales, you will be responsible for driving the company sales efforts both across the US and internationally. You will be a self-directed, organized candidate who can sit at the table with leadership and be a part of decision making for company direction regarding sales efforts as well as someone who can identify new business opportunities and close on those opportunities.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute sales strategies aligned with company goals and drive revenue growth.

Identify new business and bring clients through the sales cycle from start to close.

Utilize connections in the solar industry to build a pipeline of qualified contacts and connections for both direct and channel selling.

Drive company sales and business development both in the U.S. and Europe region.

Keep a well organized pipeline and communicate effectively with business heads.

Sit at the table with leadership, offer insight and knowledge into business decisions and company direction.

Requirements

Bachelor’s in business or related field.

5+ years in solar business development and sales, ideally with PV or other components.

Working knowledge of the solar industry.

Motivated and driven, with the ability to work independently and collaborate as a team.

Strong negotiation skills and experience with contract negotiation.

Willingness to travel throughout the U.S. and Europe to drive sales.

Apply here.