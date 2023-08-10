Sunrise brief: One of the largest U.S. solar projects secures $779 million financing 

People on the move: SEIA, Athanor and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
One of the largest U.S. solar projects secures $779 million financing The 800 MWdc Illinois-located project, second largest in the nation, is developed by Swift Current Energy.
Clearway to procure 2 GW of solar trackers from Nextracker The U.S.-made trackers will supply a portion of Clearway’s solar development pipeline across 17 states.
Boston mayor bans fossil fuel use in municipal buildings Michelle Wu signed an executive order banning the use of fossil fuels in new construction and renovated buildings.
Developer challenges Massachusetts town on solar zoning restrictions PureSky Energy, formerly Amp Energy, contends that Shutesbury, Massachusetts is violating state law with its solar zoning regulations. The town is actively seeking to dismiss the lawsuit.
