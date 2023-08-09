People on the move: SEIA, Athenor and more

Veteran energy communicator and public affairs executive Dan Whitten is launching Athanor Public Affairs, a consultancy aimed at creating campaigns for companies and organizations focused on the nation’s clean energy transition. Harnessing Whitten’s deep communications background in climate change and energy policy, Athanor Public Affairs will work with trade associations, energy companies, state and local advocates, and industry stakeholders to help them plan and execute high-profile advocacy campaigns to help achieve their policy or business goals.
Whitten spent 17 years as a climate and energy reporter at Bloomberg News in Washington and at Platts’ Inside Energy, among other outlets. He subsequently ran communications and public affairs campaigns for the Solar Energy Industries Association and America’s Natural Gas Alliance.
- Ken Carter was promoted to VP of construction at SunBug Solar
- Scott Schwartz started a new position as VP of development, East Region at RWE
- Adam Rochford started a new position as VP, project development at HSI Solar, LLC.
- Jeff Armbruster started a new position as VP, compliance at Landpoint
As the RFP Administrator, you will be responsible for overseeing the proposal pipeline using CRM to ensure that quotes are completed and followed up on by the sales team.
Responsibilities:
- Drive proposal content for the Sales and Business Development team including the proposal outline and schedule and assure that the proposal is compliant, compelling and persuasive in accordance with the solicitation requirements
- Review and understand government solicitations to include Draft RFPs, Final
- RFPs, Amendments, questions and answers, and final proposal revisions (FPRs)
- Ensure compliance with company’s proposal processes, templates, checklists, standard write-ups, tools, best practices, and proposal repository procedures
- Manage all proposal activities to include planning, conducting, and facilitating kickoff meetings, storyboarding, standup meetings, reviews, and final approval submission
- Complete RFPs, create proposal outlines and compliance metrics, and develop templates to develop quality content
- Maintain clear and effective communications, setting expectations, assigning roles and responsibilities to all team members
- Assume direct ownership of the proposal for entire proposal lifecycle, including post-submission support up to contract award
- Maintain a close relationship with the Sales and Business Development team and actively participate in management activities during the pre-solicitation phase
- Define, document, implement, and support continual proposal process improvement
- Manage and deploy proposal consultants to meet proposal requirements, as needed
Qualifications:
- 5 – 10 years experience working with Commercial Solar bid management
- Experience leading large complex and competitive bids
- Bachelor’s degree in related field from accredited college or university or equivalent experience.
