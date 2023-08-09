People on the move: SEIA, Athenor and more

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced the addition of Stephanie Bosh to serve as vice president of communications. Bosh is an accomplished corporate communications professional who will lead the organization’s long-term public relations and communications strategy to advance the interests of the entire U.S. solar and storage industry.

Veteran energy communicator and public affairs executive Dan Whitten is launching Athanor Public Affairs, a consultancy aimed at creating campaigns for companies and organizations focused on the nation’s clean energy transition. Harnessing Whitten’s deep communications background in climate change and energy policy, Athanor Public Affairs will work with trade associations, energy companies, state and local advocates, and industry stakeholders to help them plan and execute high-profile advocacy campaigns to help achieve their policy or business goals.

Whitten spent 17 years as a climate and energy reporter at Bloomberg News in Washington and at Platts’ Inside Energy, among other outlets. He subsequently ran communications and public affairs campaigns for the Solar Energy Industries Association and America’s Natural Gas Alliance.