Sunrise brief: Community solar to exceed 6 GW in 2023 

Also on the rise: Nextracker opens dedicated assembly line for tracker components, Vermont utility keeps the power on with portable long-duration energy storage, and Ambri liquid metal battery passes key safety certification.

U.S. Light Energy's 7 MW Sugar Hill community solar project in Clifton Park, N.Y.

Image: U.S. Light Energy

Vermont utility keeps the power on with portable long-duration energy storage  With portable power, Green Mountain Power kept a commercial customer operational during 6-hour scheduled maintenance and plans to expand use by bringing resilience to five communities.

Nextracker opens dedicated assembly line for tracker components  The company announced the start of production at an Asteelflash manufacturing line in California to produce self-powered controllers, high voltage power supply, and more.

Community solar to exceed 6 GW in 2023  Following a suppressed 2022, community solar is expected to have an upward trajectory, boosted by new state laws, the implementation of billions in grant money from the Inflation Reduction Act, and the smoothing of bumps in the supply chain.

Long-duration liquid metal battery passes key safety certification  Ambri achieved UL 1973 certification for stationary use of its liquid metal battery.

 

