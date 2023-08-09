Sunrise brief: Community solar to exceed 6 GW in 2023 

Vermont utility keeps the power on with portable long-duration energy storage With portable power, Green Mountain Power kept a commercial customer operational during 6-hour scheduled maintenance and plans to expand use by bringing resilience to five communities.
Nextracker opens dedicated assembly line for tracker components The company announced the start of production at an Asteelflash manufacturing line in California to produce self-powered controllers, high voltage power supply, and more.
Community solar to exceed 6 GW in 2023 Following a suppressed 2022, community solar is expected to have an upward trajectory, boosted by new state laws, the implementation of billions in grant money from the Inflation Reduction Act, and the smoothing of bumps in the supply chain.
Long-duration liquid metal battery passes key safety certification Ambri achieved UL 1973 certification for stationary use of its liquid metal battery.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.