Nextracker opens dedicated assembly line for tracker components

Nextracker, a leading U.S. manufacturer of solar mounts and trackers, announced it has opened a dedicated manufacturing line with Asteelflash to produce several electronic components for its NX Horizon utility-scale solar trackers and other products.

Asteelflash has expanded its manufacturing capabilities at its 197,000 square foot facility in Fremont, California in a multi-million-dollar joint investment.

“Asteelflash/USI fully embraces Nextracker’s principles, advocating for a future built on clean economy ideals and creating local jobs by producing essential components like [printed circuit board assemblies] which play a crucial role in our daily lives,” said Matt Behringer, vice president, USI Corp. “All these components are proudly manufactured right here in the heart of Silicon Valley.”

The facility will produce high-voltage power supplies, as well as the company’s patented self-powered controller, which consists of a printed circuit board assembly, battery integration, and other essential components.

Nextracker controllers are the “brain” and power supply enabling control of the company’s tracker systems. They are backed up by batteries, allowing for function even when the grid is down.

“Our expanding product manufacturing footprint is bringing new jobs throughout the country and enables us to better serve customers,” said Dan Shugar, chief executive officer, Nextracker. “We are pleased to add California to our production capability, with Silicon Valley having some of the best tech talent in the world.”

Nextracker has opened over 10 new U.S. production facilities in the past year with its suppliers. The company opened four new steel fabrication lines in Texas, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in 2022, and a steel tracker facility in Tennessee this year.

Utility-scale solar developer Clearway recently announced a 2 GW purchase commitment with Nextracker.

“With Nextracker’s precise control over tracker row angles and rapid stowing capabilities in extreme weather conditions, our growing fleet will set new standards of module protection and help ensure the reliability and resilience of the solar industry,” said Craig Cornelius, chief executive officer, Clearway.

Nextracker continues to expand its production capacity as utility-scale solar is set to grow precipitously. Between last August and this March, more investment has been announced in utility-scale clean energy projects and manufacturing facilities than all of 2017 through 2021, according to American Clean Power Association. Wood Mackenzie projects the solar market will triple in size in five short years.

Nextracker posted $1.5 billion in revenues in 2022, delivering 16 GW of trackers globally. The company has shipped over 75 GW of trackers across more than 800 projects. It has over 200 active customers, and reports that 86% return for repeat business. The company estimates it offsets over 104 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.