Sunrise brief: California Public Utilities Commission stacks the deck against rooftop solar

Also on the rise: Private investments in clean energy and manufacturing top $270 billion, GAF Timberline solar shingles recalled for fire hazard, and Ohio tightens screws on large solar facilities…

GAF Energy Timberline Solar roof

Image: GAF Energy

Ohio tightens screws on large solar facilities  The Ohio Power Siting Board has unveiled new regulations after its five year rule review, including 350 foot setbacks, sound regulations, and an underground drilling contingency plan, addressing the state’s extensive network of fracking pipes.

Arizona sues Vision Solar and lead generator Solar Xchange Arizona’s attorney general is suing Vision Solar and Solar Xchange for alleged utility impersonation, Do Not Call breaches, incentive misrepresentation, and misleading finance processes that had customers paying for solar loans before their bills were reduced.

Private investments in clean energy and manufacturing top $270 billion  While the U.S. has the financial capacity, technology and human capital, the question is whether government policy will allow for the clean energy infrastructure to be built out fast enough to achieve clean energy dominance.

California puts multi-meter rooftop solar at risk in proposed decision  The California Public Utilities Commission has returned with another proposed decision to stack the deck against rooftop solar.

GAF Timberline solar shingles recalled for fire hazard  The solar roof provider has recalled the product following property damage from thermal incidents.

 

