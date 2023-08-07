Arizona sues Vision Solar and lead generator Solar Xchange

Arizona’s Attorney General, Kris Mayes, has taken legal action against Vision Solar and has announced a nearly $14 million settlement with Vision’s lead generation partner, Solar Xchange.

The lawsuit alleges that telemarketing agents from Vision Solar and Solar Xchange frequently mislead consumers by falsely stating that their company, occasionally referred to as “Energy Exchange,” had affiliations with electric utility companies or government entities.

The complaint further contends that since at least 2019, Vision Solar’s telemarketers, including those from Solar Xchange, have placed tens of millions of unsolicited calls to numbers listed on the National Do Not Call Registry. The document reveals that over 150,000 consumers received at least 50 calls, while over 12,000 consumers were contacted a minimum of 100 times. Numerous recipients, who were also on the Do Not Call list, had expressly requested Vision Solar and Solar Xchange to refrain from calling. However, they continued to receive multiple calls.

The state points out that Vision Solar has faced lawsuits “numerous times” for its abusive telemarketing practices. Vision Solar is currently facing legal action in Connecticut recently.

The lawsuit suggests penalties could be imposed on Vision Solar and Solar Xchange, with fines reaching up to $50,120 for each breach of the Do Not Call registry rules.

An additional complaint noted that the solar sales and installation process was misrepresented. It was often touted as offering immediate savings of 20-50% on a customer’s electricity bill. In reality, customers would procure a loan and begin making payments shortly after the major installation phase completed, however, the system sometimes would take several more months to become operational due to necessary state inspections and approvals. Arizona argues that this discrepancy was falsely represented, causing undue financial strain on homeowners.

In a separate filing, the Attorney General’s office noted that lead generator Solar Xchange has agreed to a settlement regarding the claims, without admitting any wrongdoing. The company is required to pay a partially suspended civil penalty of $13.8 million, with $62,500 payable within a week to both the U.S. Treasury and State of Arizona. Solar Xchange is also mandated to cooperate fully with any related investigations, specifically noting the state’s lawsuit against Vision Solar.