Sunrise brief: Robots provide waterless cleaning of PV plants

Self-storage rooftops to host 88 MW in multi-state community solar partnership Over 130 rooftops owned and operated by Public Storage will be topped with rooftop PV installed by Solar Landscape.

Local zoning ordinances play important role in predicting solar output NREL researchers find that without accurate data on zoning ordinances, the potential of renewable energy resources can be vastly overstated.

Enel develops robot for waterless cleaning of PV plants Enel says it will work with Italian startup Reiwa to develop a robot for waterless cleaning of PV plants. The innovative device features brushes and can autonomously navigate across panel rows, eliminating the need for human intervention.

Lightweight solar panel provides solution for rooftop installations Australian installer UV Solar has rolled out a new frameless solar panel that manufacturer GoodWe says is 60% lighter than conventional PV modules, making it ideal for rooftops that are unable to support traditional PV and racking.

Sheffield Hallam University updates info on alleged forced labor in solar industry. The British university reports that the share of polysilicon manufactured in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and used in solar module production has dropped from 45% in 2020 to 35% in 2022. The research alsom found that polysilicon produced in interior China increased from 30% in 2020 to 50% in 2022, with the share of international markets dropping, somewhat surprisingly, from 25% to 11%.