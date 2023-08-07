GAF Timberline solar shingles recalled for fire hazard

GAF Energy LLC, headquartered in in San Jose, California has recalled two products following a report of fire and five reports of thermal incidents leading to property damage. The recall was reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Division.

TLS-1 energy shingles and TLS-1 jumper modules have been recalled as electrical components within the shingle are prone to malfunction. Damage to customer roof decks were reported, but no injuries have been sustained from the thermal incidents.

GAF will inspect the electrical components of the shingles for repairs and replace all jumper modules free of charge as result of the recall. About 2,100 units are affected by the recall, and GAF is directly contacting affected customers. The products under recall were solar between November 2021 and April 2023.

GAF’s solar shingle product is a building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) design that mimics roof shingles. Much like a shingle, it can be nailed to the roof, positioning itself as a solution that can be readily installed by existing roofing companies. The lightweight solar shingles measure 64 inches by 17 inches by 1 inch thick and weigh about 10 lbs.

The Timberline solar shingles are water-shedding and warranted to withstand winds up to 130 mph. The Timberline Solar design achieved UL’s 7103 certification, which authorizes GAF Energy to install the system on residential roofs as a roofing product and a solar energy product, the first of its kind to be recognized as both. In addition, GAF Energy worked with Sandia National Laboratories, a U.S. Department of Energy research and development lab, to verify the product’s strength, durability, and overall market-readiness.

In Summer 2022 the company announced it will open a 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, one of the many U.S. solar manufacturing investment announcements over the last year. The facility is expected to create 260 jobs.