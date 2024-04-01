Sunrise brief: California pivots to propose $24 average fixed fee to electric bills

California pivots to propose $24 average fixed fee to electric bills The Public Utilities Commission said the new billing structure will include a reduction of electricity rates by 5 to 7 cents per kilowatt hour.
Clean Energy Connector pilot launches in Illinois, New Mexico and Washington D.C. The software tool is designed to connect eligible households to community solar projects through the Department of Health and Human Services’ HHS’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Environmental lifecycle assessment of PERC solar modules IEA PVPS Task 12 analyzes the environmental impact of passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) technology in PV installations in comparison to the monocrystalline silicon technology (AI-BSF) and the trend towards installing horizontal single-axis tracker systems as opposed to fixed tilt systems.
Solar module prices remain steady amid unchanged market fundamentals In a new weekly update for <b>pv magazine</b>, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.
The great untapped potential in non-residential rooftop solar for LMI residents The team used satellite imagery and AI to track unused rooftops with good solar potential, and found that it would bring reduced energy costs to residents.
U.S. solar industry week in review pv magazine USA spotlights news stories of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
