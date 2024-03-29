Sunrise brief: West Virginia Governor vetoes bill that would double allowable solar project size

Solar industry calls for domestic content revisions to support U.S. manufacturing With stronger support for the early stages of the process, U.S. module manufacturers would be less dependent on imports from Chinese-owned companies for these materials, according to a recent report from the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America Coalition.

IRENA says solar capacity rose by 345.5 GW in 2023 The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says developers installed 345.5 GW of solar throughout the world in 2023. China mainly drove the surge, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all new renewable energy, but IRENA says more equitable growth will be needed to hit 2030 deployment targets.

Solar panel production is struggling to stay clear of forced labor As necessary materials from outside China remain scarce, producers struggle to meet UFLPA compliance.

Rural electric co-ops lend money to customers to improve energy efficiency Some rural electric cooperative utilities allow customers to pay off energy efficiency improvement loans through their utility bills. That contributes to energy efficiency’s role in the renewables transition.

Half of homeowners see solar as a good investment, but 75% said cost is a problem A survey report from solar design and sales software provider Aurora Solar showed continued customer interest in solar, but a high interest rate environment is dampening that interest.

West Virginia Governor vetoes bill that would double allowable solar project size House Bill 5528 would have lifted the limit on utility-scale solar project size from 50 MW to 100 MW.

Solar and storage to replace last coal plants in New England With the planned retirement of Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H. and Schiller Station in Portsmouth, N.H., New England will become coal-free.